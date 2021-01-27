United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.