United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $153.92 and last traded at $155.79. 561,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 392,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.