Universa (UTNP) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Universa has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $58,548.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

About Universa

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.