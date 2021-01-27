Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 18.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Universal Display worth $138,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Universal Display by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

