Uptrennd (1UP) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $853,527.43 and approximately $17,309.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00084900 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00883046 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.
- BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00044285 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016416 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Uptrennd Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
Buying and Selling Uptrennd
