Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 4,899,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,228,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Specifically, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

