Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $38.00. Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 14,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42.

Urals Energy PCL Company Profile

Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.

