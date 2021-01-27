Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.85. Urban One shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 36,658 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

