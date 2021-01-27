Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) Shares Down 5.4%

Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.67.

Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Urbana Co. (URB.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Urbana Co. (URB.TO)’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Urbana Co. (URB.TO) (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

