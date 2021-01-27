US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.
NYSE:USFD opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
