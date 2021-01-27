US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

