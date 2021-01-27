USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.72 million and $1.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,729,202 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

