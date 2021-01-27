Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $242.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.89 million to $246.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $960.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

NYSE UTZ opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.