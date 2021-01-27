Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $242.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.89 million to $246.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $960.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

NYSE UTZ opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.