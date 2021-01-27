V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

V.F. has increased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -654.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.