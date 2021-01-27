V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

VFC stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

