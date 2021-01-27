Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 565,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 531,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

