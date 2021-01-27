Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VLEEY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

