Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Value Line has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Value Line alerts:

VALU stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.