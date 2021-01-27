Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.