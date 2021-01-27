Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $1.32 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.