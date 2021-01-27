Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 743.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $138.44 and a one year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

