Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

