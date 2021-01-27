Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

