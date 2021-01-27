Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 17.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after buying an additional 900,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $19,485,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 693,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 251,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after buying an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. 25,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,736. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

