Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.