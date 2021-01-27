Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 94,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

