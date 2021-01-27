Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 587.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.29% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,156,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.