Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 527.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

