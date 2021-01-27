Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.28. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,788. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

