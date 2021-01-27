Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.15. 7,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94.

