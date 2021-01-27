Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.3% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

