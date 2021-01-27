Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

