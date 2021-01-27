Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 44,665 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,665 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.