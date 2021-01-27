Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 6% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.52. 736,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 402,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.