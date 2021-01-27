Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $189.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

