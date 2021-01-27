Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $902,627.32 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $902,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $54,142.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 261,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,373. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

