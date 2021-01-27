Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veoneer traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 1,117,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 812,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

