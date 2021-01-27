Veoneer (VNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNE opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.