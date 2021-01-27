Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $609,205.56 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 201,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

