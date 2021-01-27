Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 11,033 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $93,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 201,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,665. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

