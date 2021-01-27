VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $303,882.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $303,882.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,552.69 or 0.99449554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00028350 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,393,446 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

