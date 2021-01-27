Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.72 Million

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $716.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $705.80 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $676.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

