Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

