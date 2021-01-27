Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

1/12/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2020 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/30/2020 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 124,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,653. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.