Viacoin Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $144,392.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00406080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,203 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

