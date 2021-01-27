ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.81 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.24 billion to $27.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

