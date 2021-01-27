ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,353 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

