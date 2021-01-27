ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 43,551,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,028,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

