Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,742,539.86. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at C$60,012. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $158,980.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

