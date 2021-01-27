VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.75

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.75 and traded as high as $54.23. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 5,552 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

