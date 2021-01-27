VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.75

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.75 and traded as high as $54.23. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 5,552 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)
