VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.48% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter.

CDC opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

